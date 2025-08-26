LUNGU FAMILY DENIES BURIAL TALKS WITH GOVERNMENT





Spokesperson for the family of former President Edgar Lungu, Makebi Zulu, says there are no ongoing talks with the Zambian government regarding Mr. Lungu’s burial site.





Mr. Zulu explained that the family is instead awaiting the Pretoria High Court’s decision on their application for leave to appeal its ruling ordering the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body for a state funeral in Zambia.





He added that the Constitutional Court advised the family to take their direct appeal to the Supreme Court.





This comes after President Hakainde Hichilema announced on Monday, August 25, 2025, that government officials were still engaging with members of the former First Family in South Africa over the matter.



Diamond TV