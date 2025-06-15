LUNGU FAMILY REACHES DEAL WITH STATE AFTER CATHOLIC ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA AND PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA MEDIATE
By Thumelo Sibusinso , Pretoria South Africa
In an unexpected turn of events marked by spiritual diplomacy and political negotiation, the family of former President Edgar Lungu has finally agreed to return his body to Zambia and allow the government to take part in the funeral arrangements. The breakthrough was made possible through the joint efforts of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Catholic Archbishop Dr Alick Banda, ironically the same cleric once branded “Lucifer” by segments of the UPND government due to his outspoken criticism of their leadership.
Archbishop Banda, despite past political friction, stepped forward as a critical bridge builder in the negotiations, leveraging his close relationship with the Lungu family and his moral authority within the Catholic Church. Alongside President Mnangagwa’s regional stature and personal rapport with the Lungu household, the two managed to broker a delicate ceasefire after weeks of deadlock.
For weeks, the standoff over the late president’s body had raised public concern, with the family reportedly refusing to involve the government in any funeral arrangements. The government of Zambia had tried and failed to break the impasse, exhausting both diplomatic language and backroom threats.
High level envoys including former Vice President Enock Kavindele and others were dispatched in a last ditch effort to negotiate. However, they reportedly returned empty handed, save for a few mobile phones purchased in South Africa, without securing the body or any formal agreement from the family.
One source familiar with the failed mission remarked, “They went with hope and came back with shopping bags. Not even a signed note. The family was firm, and the government’s silver had dried.”
Despite the government’s earlier frustrations, Archbishop Banda and President Mnangagwa’s involvement brought a different tone, one rooted in spiritual appeal, kinship, and regional brotherhood. Their approach succeeded where political muscle had failed.
Even with this progress, the Lungu family has not opened the door without caution. They have placed firm conditions on the government’s participation, including guarantees that the funeral will be free from political grandstanding, that the family’s wishes will be honoured, and that the ceremony will be conducted with dignity and respect befitting a former head of state.
The government has yet to issue a formal response to the conditions, but sources at State House indicate that consultations are ongoing and a mutual understanding is within reach.
This kind of reporting is what is bringing confusion.very shallow minded person.so what are you trying to achieve in your reporting?
Bargaining is always in stages.There is no stage that is not important.All the players are important and their efforts must be appreciated.The critical stage is the pick known as the “noise stage” and this gives sign and hope that negotiations are under way.When there is silence in negotiations, just know that the consensus is still very far. The noise is not to scare anybody but that is the fulcrum of the seasaw.The balance shall be reached.The agreement is finally reached.The wicked will then want to crown who they think had more efforts and blame the one they dislike.In this case the wise will pray for the wicked to receive God’s mercy and forgiveness so that they too may be useful in future situations and they become good citizens.
It is always easy to give credit to the last straw that breaks the camels back. That is not wisdom.
Well done to everyone involved in these negotiations. Bring back our son so that we can mourn him and put him to rest as a united country.
One Zambia, One nation.
This kind of reporting is not appropriate at all. What’s the point in writing things like this?