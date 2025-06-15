LUNGU FAMILY REACHES DEAL WITH STATE AFTER CATHOLIC ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA AND PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA MEDIATE





By Thumelo Sibusinso , Pretoria South Africa



In an unexpected turn of events marked by spiritual diplomacy and political negotiation, the family of former President Edgar Lungu has finally agreed to return his body to Zambia and allow the government to take part in the funeral arrangements. The breakthrough was made possible through the joint efforts of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Catholic Archbishop Dr Alick Banda, ironically the same cleric once branded “Lucifer” by segments of the UPND government due to his outspoken criticism of their leadership.





Archbishop Banda, despite past political friction, stepped forward as a critical bridge builder in the negotiations, leveraging his close relationship with the Lungu family and his moral authority within the Catholic Church. Alongside President Mnangagwa’s regional stature and personal rapport with the Lungu household, the two managed to broker a delicate ceasefire after weeks of deadlock.





For weeks, the standoff over the late president’s body had raised public concern, with the family reportedly refusing to involve the government in any funeral arrangements. The government of Zambia had tried and failed to break the impasse, exhausting both diplomatic language and backroom threats.

High level envoys including former Vice President Enock Kavindele and others were dispatched in a last ditch effort to negotiate. However, they reportedly returned empty handed, save for a few mobile phones purchased in South Africa, without securing the body or any formal agreement from the family.





One source familiar with the failed mission remarked, “They went with hope and came back with shopping bags. Not even a signed note. The family was firm, and the government’s silver had dried.”





Despite the government’s earlier frustrations, Archbishop Banda and President Mnangagwa’s involvement brought a different tone, one rooted in spiritual appeal, kinship, and regional brotherhood. Their approach succeeded where political muscle had failed.





Even with this progress, the Lungu family has not opened the door without caution. They have placed firm conditions on the government’s participation, including guarantees that the funeral will be free from political grandstanding, that the family’s wishes will be honoured, and that the ceremony will be conducted with dignity and respect befitting a former head of state.





The government has yet to issue a formal response to the conditions, but sources at State House indicate that consultations are ongoing and a mutual understanding is within reach.