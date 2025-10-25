LUNGU FAMILY READY TO RETURN BODY IF HH DELEGATES VEEP NALUMANGO

by Cherish Sibote

Presidential aspirant and family spokesperson Makebi Zulu says the family of former President Edgar Lungu is ready to bring back his body for burial in Zambia as soon as President Hakainde Hichilema agrees to honor the family’s wish for him to stay away from the funeral proceedings.

Mr. Zulu says if President Hichilema publicly declared that he would not attend the funeral but would instead send the Vice President as his representative, the family would “start off the next day.”

Speaking during an interview on Emmanuel Mwamba TV, Mr. Zulu says the family has no objection to burying the former President in Zambia, provided their wishes are respected.

He further called on Zambians to pray for the government, saying he hopes reason will prevail over ego in resolving the standoff surrounding the burial arrangements.

Mr. Zulu added that he is ready to go to prison if that is what it takes to ensure the sixth President receives a dignified burial.

