Lungu Family Refutes Allegations of Demanding Court Case Withdrawals Before Releasing Body



The family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has strongly denied widespread claims suggesting they demanded the withdrawal of all court cases involving family members or associates as a precondition for releasing his body for burial.





Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Makebi Zulu dismissed the allegations as false and misleading.



“Let me make this clear: at no point were negotiations about any court cases concerning members of the Lungu family or the former president’s associates,” Zulu stated emphatically. “I’m certain the Secretary to the Cabinet can also confirm that such matters were never discussed. They never even came up.”





The denial comes in response to a wave of social media posts and commentary from pages aligned with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), which alleged that the Lungu family had placed legal demands before agreeing to the release of the body for state funeral proceedings.





Mr. Zulu clarified that the family’s sole concern was to honor President Lungu’s legacy and ensure the nation had the opportunity to mourn its former leader with dignity.





“The entire process was driven by one thing: to uphold the wishes of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to honor his memory and family, and to allow the people of Zambia to grieve respectfully.”





The Office of the Secretary to the Cabinet has since affirmed the family’s position, stating unequivocally that discussions never touched on legal matters.





President Lungu, who passed away earlier this month, is set to be accorded a state funeral. Preparations are underway, with leaders across the political spectrum calling for national unity and decorum during this solemn period of mourning.



June 15, 2025

