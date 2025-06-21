LUNGU FAMILY’S NO-SHOW IN SOUTH AFRICA PROMPTS UPND CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY



Lusaka, Zambia – 20th June 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Lusaka Province has issued a strong call for accountability following a diplomatic incident involving the family of former President Edgar Lungu, which left South African authorities embarrassed and the Zambian nation under scrutiny.





In a statement released Friday, UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta described the incident as “an unacceptable display of disrespect,” calling on those responsible to urgently account for why a high-level state reception in South Africa was effectively snubbed without explanation.





The controversy stems from preparations made by the South African government to receive the remains of former President Lungu. Officials, including cabinet ministers and senior military personnel, had assembled at Lanseria International Airport, where the South African Air Force Base had been activated to host the expected arrival.





Media outlets, including veteran SABC journalist Sophie Mokoena, were also in attendance to cover what was expected to be a moment of regional solidarity.





However, members of the Lungu family, failed to arrive. No prior notice of cancellation or postponement was communicated, and South African authorities were left without explanation for the abrupt absence.





“This is more than a scheduling error, it’s a diplomatic slap in the face to a government that extended its hand in honor. That hand was left hanging, and Zambia’s credibility on the global stage has taken a hit because of it,” Mr Mwaliteta said.





The South African government is believed to have incurred significant logistical costs in anticipation of the repatriation of the late remains



© UPND Media Team