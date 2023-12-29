Lungu has no moral right to speak on graft – Nevers

Nevers Mumba says former President Edgar Lungu does not have any moral right to issue any statement on the ongoing fight against corruption as it was almost a way of life under his administration.

His statement follows the former President’s statement accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of double standards in the way he handled the case of former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, who resigned from Cabinet over some private business transaction.

“There are certain people who have moral right to make a statement and some who don’t have moral right,” he said at a press briefing yesterday.

“In this case, my elder brother ECL [Edgar Chagwa Lungu] does not have moral right to this statement. On issues of corruption, we should ask President Lungu not to say too much right now because Zambians are still hurting and processing the kind of corruption that was in PF.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail