LUNGU IS NOT COMING BACK – EMMANUEL MWAMBA

LUNGU IS NOT COMING BACK – MWAMBA

OCTOBER 10, 2023

Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity EMMANUEL MWAMBA has maintained that former President EDGAR LUNGU is not coming back into politics.

Mr. MWAMBA says Mr. LUNGU had already stated his position on his retirement from politics.

He says Mr. LUNGU availed his retirement letter to cabinet Office where he clearly stated his position.

Mr. MWAMBA told ZNBC News that Mr. LUNGU should be allowed to rest and enjoy his retirement and not be dragged into politics.

ZNBC