LUNGU LACKS WISDOM, HE SPEAKS LIKE JUNKIE NOT A STATEMAN – KANGOMBE

The recently held rally where opposition leader Edgar Lungu was addressing children, was nothing but a competition of insults. We saw political junkies taking turns to insult the republican President as opposed to offering alternative solutions.

We expected former President Edgar Lungu to appreciate President Hakainde Hichilema’s effort in the debt restructuring process. Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) left a huge debt mountain which President Hichilema has been working tirelessly to resolve. Instead of appreciating, Lungu resorted to insulting and blaming the New Dawn Government for the problems he (Lungu) left. What a shame!

The UKA alliance is nothing but a group of bitter souls without any solution to the challenges that our country is facing.

If Former President Edgar Lungu was prudent in managing national resources acquired through debts, companies like ZESCO would not be limping today. Instead of investing in alternative power supply, Lungu used ZESCO as a cash cow for political activities. Resources from ZESCO were used to print party regalia and PF members were employed as ghost workers. Whilst girlfriends and nieces were swimming in million of dollars, ZESCO was dying and getting in more debt.

We expect Lungu to apologize for this and many other crimes he committed whilst he served as President. Edgar has no moral right to talk about the economy of this country.

Edgar Lungu denied our students meal allowances but instead shared the money with his ministers who stayed in office illegally. We expected him to use the rally to apologize to the students and the country at large for this act of broad daylight robbery.

I sympathize with political parties associating themselves with a dirty man like Edgar Lungu. They will all be soiled when the time for reckoning comes. It is a political blunder to get into an alliance with Edgar.

I also sympathize with young people like Binwell who are being used as disciples of confusion when at one time Lungu refused to adopt them on PF. Lungu believes young people like Munir, Binwell and JJ tools of confusion that’s why he never adopted them and continues to use them for dirty works.

President Hakainde Hichilema and statehouse should not waste time responding to criminals who ransacked economy of this country. The President should focus on finding solutions to the many challenges that Lungu and team left behind. We also appeal to the government to expedite the process of recovering stolen assets. Justice delayed is justice denied.

God bless you all

Romeo Kangombe

Sesheke Member of Parliament/ Deputy Chairperson Mobilisation and strategy