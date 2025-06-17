Lungu never endorsed anyone, Nakacinda refutes successor claims



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has poured cold water on rumours suggesting that the late former president Edgar Lungu handpicked or endorsed anyone to take over the party presidency.





Appearing on Diamond TV last night, Nakacinda, revealed that the former Head of State never hinted or scribbled anyone’s name as his preferred successor even when death stood knocking at his door.





He said it was misleading for any individual within or outside the PF to parade themselves as having been endorsed by Lungu, whom he described as a man of integrity who detested fraudulent political schemes.





“There is nobody who can claim under the sun that president Lungu went to them and said, ‘you are my preferred candidate.’ I would have known,” Nakacinda firmly stated.





The PF strongman advised those eyeing the presidency to stop clinging to the shadow of Lungu’s legacy and instead prove their worth through genuine service and the people’s acceptance.





Nakacinda said Lungu always believed leadership should not be handed out like bus tickets at Intercity bus terminus, but should instead emerge from selfless service and sacrifice to the people.





“President Lungu was not a fraudster. So if there’s anybody within Patriotic Front and outside who are seeking to try and manipulate and deceive Zambians that they were endorsed, they are wasting their time,” he added.





In recent days, whispers in the political corridors have suggested that Lungu had quietly endorsed lawyer and politician Kelvin Bwalya, commonly known as KBF, as his chosen one.



But Nakacinda said such tales belong in the realm of fiction and not national politics.





He urged those nursing presidential ambitions to stop clutching Lungu’s legacy and instead prove themselves through the people’s support.





“If you have it, you are a leader seeking to serve the Zambian people genuinely. The Zambian people will identify you. The Patriotic Front members will identify you. And the Tonse Alliance will identify you,” stated Nakacinda…https://kalemba.news/politics/lungu-never-endorsed-anyone-nakacinda-refutes-successor-claims/



By George Musonda



Kalemba June 17, 2025