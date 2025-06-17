Lungu never endorsed anyone, Nakacinda refutes successor claims
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has poured cold water on rumours suggesting that the late former president Edgar Lungu handpicked or endorsed anyone to take over the party presidency.
Appearing on Diamond TV last night, Nakacinda, revealed that the former Head of State never hinted or scribbled anyone’s name as his preferred successor even when death stood knocking at his door.
He said it was misleading for any individual within or outside the PF to parade themselves as having been endorsed by Lungu, whom he described as a man of integrity who detested fraudulent political schemes.
“There is nobody who can claim under the sun that president Lungu went to them and said, ‘you are my preferred candidate.’ I would have known,” Nakacinda firmly stated.
The PF strongman advised those eyeing the presidency to stop clinging to the shadow of Lungu’s legacy and instead prove their worth through genuine service and the people’s acceptance.
Nakacinda said Lungu always believed leadership should not be handed out like bus tickets at Intercity bus terminus, but should instead emerge from selfless service and sacrifice to the people.
“President Lungu was not a fraudster. So if there’s anybody within Patriotic Front and outside who are seeking to try and manipulate and deceive Zambians that they were endorsed, they are wasting their time,” he added.
In recent days, whispers in the political corridors have suggested that Lungu had quietly endorsed lawyer and politician Kelvin Bwalya, commonly known as KBF, as his chosen one.
But Nakacinda said such tales belong in the realm of fiction and not national politics.
He urged those nursing presidential ambitions to stop clutching Lungu’s legacy and instead prove themselves through the people’s support.
“If you have it, you are a leader seeking to serve the Zambian people genuinely. The Zambian people will identify you. The Patriotic Front members will identify you. And the Tonse Alliance will identify you,” stated Nakacinda…https://kalemba.news/politics/lungu-never-endorsed-anyone-nakacinda-refutes-successor-claims/
By George Musonda
Kalemba June 17, 2025
Now this is who you are. So when he was making his last wishes he never said anything about the party he loved so much? You hypocrites, he only talked about his rival in his last wish. You chaps sound very amateurish. You know what, you are taking Zambia 20 years back. Now that your godfather is gone we shall see who has balls of steel amongst yourselves. You will regret begging in adulthood.
Nakachinda you would do well by shutting up.
As everytime you open your mouth a disaster comes out.
Mourn first. And mourn quietly. This same mouth that went to make accusations that Lungu was poisoned, when it is a documented fact that he was ill, alive to the fact that the possibilty of death was an option cause of his illness.
Now you are back with more rubbish before you have even buried the man? What kind of a home brought up such a person? Who would even think he is worthy of being given a position? What a dispicable human being with out any sense of morals. Shut up and mourn first. Lets send Lungu off respectfully and in diginity.
Jata Bulenge you are right, they must mourn as we join them in mourning the dear former President Lungu.The idea of abusing the departed must stop.People want to give us fake wishes and appointments made by ECL before he died.Let them mourn and later sit down and do the right thing.We need strong opposition that is reliable and may be an alternative to UPND.Not what we are seeing to day.A President of a party is lamenting about America puting Zambia on the list of countries not to visit.You have a country with resources and you want to cry about such.Let us build Zambia our lovely Country with rivers,lakes,nice land with menerals, plains, wildlife and beautiful animals with very wonderful weather.We have man power and all is fine.