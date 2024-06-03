By koswe

LUNGU REFUSES TO COMMENT ON JAY JAY BANDA

UKWA group leader Edgar Lungu has refused to comment on the so called abduction of his thug Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda.

Lungu knows the truth that he is the one who was keeping this character with the view of causing war in Zambia and then see him ascend to power.

Today, he however says that he cannot comment on Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda’s PF and self abduction on grounds that it is a subject of investigations.

If Lungu is this scared to comment on this matter now compared to the way he was parroting himself, we then wonder why some loose brains are going all over their master is safeguarding his mouth and knows that he is part of the ring leaders.

As for the tribalists currently going to jail for inciting tribal war and sedition, Lungu completely became numb as he as doesn’t want to comment because he is the the number one beneficiary of this tribal war.

As for us, we maintain that Lungu is the one who abducted this thug. Forget the hallucinations being cooked out there because soon, the same Jay Jay will deny accusing wrong people.

Government must not relent and feel sorry for law breakers because had these criminals succeeded in their failed war attempt, they were going to say that the UPND government has failed to run the country and they were going to take over using underhand means.

For us we know that Lungu had abducted Jay Jay Banda and this was their drama and criminal plan but we insist that he must tell the Nation who abducted him and the security wings must not dance to his fake KUNYU and demanding to be in a comfortable hospital bed while bitter and tribalist old Sikota is busy feeding people with lies.

