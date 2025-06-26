Lungu saw potential in me when the world disregarded me -Irish Kaingu

Lungu saw potential in me when the world disregarded me – Iris





“BORN again” Christian, Irish Kaingu has taken to social media, praising former president Edgar Lungu for seeing potential in her when the world “disregarded and disrespected” her.





Kaingu who was PF’s aspiring candidate for Mwandi Constituency in 2021, shared that she had been numb since the death of her boss, who died 21 days ago on June 5.





She described him as a dignified leader and quiet champion who carried himself with grace, anchored in faith and duty which she said he extended to others.





“It’s been 20 days, that still feel like a bad dream. Anyway, today, I honour not just a former Head of State, but a man who believed in me when it mattered most. Took a high risk chance, when the world disregarded and disrespected me, you took me into your family.

You honoured me and took away my shame.



Because of you people call me honourable,” she wrote.



In 2011, a private video of her intimate life was leaked and widely circulated, leading to her arrest and a fine.





This incident has been a recurring topic in discussions about her public life, and she has publicly appealed for people to move on from it.



“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu saw potential in me before the world did and in his quiet, humble way, he encouraged me to rise, to lead and to serve,” she stated.





“His belief in me was more than political, it was personal. It planted courage in my spirit and clarity in my purpose.”



Kaingu said because of the former head of state, she will not relent in her quest to serve as a leader.





“Rest well, your excellency, sir. Thank you so much for seeing me,” said Kaingu.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 26, 2025