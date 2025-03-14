LUNGU SICK, RECEIVING TREATMENT IN SOUTH AFRICA BUT SELFISH PEOPLE FROM HIS CIRCLES ABUSING HIM – GOVT



Statement on Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Health and Recent Social Media Post.



Our former Head of State, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is currently receiving medical treatment in South Africa for an undisclosed illness. At this time, what he needs most is sympathy, support, and prayers for his swift recovery.





We are, therefore, deeply disappointed by a recent post on his official Facebook page, allegedly made by his handlers. The post, which is highly emotive and politically charged, lacks factual backing and may invite unnecessary criticism.





The post claims that the UPND government is pushing for constitutional amendments designed to benefit the sitting President. However, it fails to specify which amendments are being proposed, the legislative process involved, or any formal steps taken in this regard. In reality, there is broad consensus that constitutional amendments are necessary. If the UPND government were acting out of self-interest, they could simply retain the current constitutional framework, which, in many ways, favors the incumbent. However, no amendment process has begun, and any future changes will ultimately be decided by the Zambian people, who gave this government its mandate.





More importantly, the focus should remain on Dr. Lungu’s health. As he is undergoing medical treatment outside the country, his official page should be used to provide updates on his well-being rather than engaging in divisive political discourse. This raises pertinent questions:





* If the former President is indeed ailing, how plausible is it that he is taking such an aggressive political stance at this moment?



* Are his social media handlers acting in his best interest, or are they using his name to push a political agenda while he is indisposed?





* Shouldn’t the nation be informed about his health rather than being subjected to politically motivated statements that do not reflect his current condition?





At this critical time, let us put politics aside and unite in wishing our former Head of State a full and speedy recovery. Rather than dragging his name into unnecessary controversies, let us uphold dignity and respect for his current situation.



Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House