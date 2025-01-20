LUNGU UNHAPPY WITH HH FOR ALLOWING HIM TO LEAVE ZAMBIA



By Henry MWENJENGA



Opposition Tonse cooperative leader and Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu is extremely unhappy with the UPND government for allowing him leave Zambia without being stopped at the Airport.





Lungu’s plan B was to ensure that at the time the United Nations Human Rights visitor is getting into Zambia, he (Lungu) should be blocked at the airport in order to justify his claims that he was under house arrest.



But to his shock, no one has even paid attention to his clandestine movements much to his annoyance.





Meanwhile Lungu has released Two million Kwacha to be paid to rogue elements including some Christians for Lungu members to write fake emails and send them to the UN human Rights representative visiting Zambia with the view of dissuade and misrepresentation of facts.





Among the lies therein include lies such as America Two (Francis Muchemwa) was jailed unlawfully, Chief insulting boy WHY ME was unlawfully taken to jail and all.





In the same messages, Edgar Lungu and his cronies want to lie that corruption fight is only targeted at him and that he and his family did not steal despite him giving his child over 70 vehicles as birthday presents, giving his married girlfriend Faith Musonda millions and millions of dollars and Kwacha.





The UN human rights rep is in Zambia to appreciate how the UPND government is managing to fight corruption while allowing the opposition to campaign freely.



Starting tomorrow, the UN rep will be interacting with different groups including singers, opposition, church and off course those that have never wanted HH to be President will present lies.





If Lungu and his PF cronies were in power, the UN rep was going to be sent away right at the Airport actually like they did to several others including sending away USA Ambassador and also Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane of South Africa among others.





While abroad, Lungu will meet his former financiers and will also ensure that money he is keeping in his offshore accounts moves into Zambia for funding chaos.





Investigations conducted by Koswe have also revealed that Lungu may stay out of Zambia longer than usual including his wife who may go to their Dubai home.



So far, Lungu has sent all his children out of Zambia and it was only him and Esther who were remaining.- Koswe