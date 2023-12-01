LUNGU VOWS TO FIGHT HIS WAY BACK TO POWER

FORMER president Edgar Lungu has vowed to fight using all means necessary to return to power as a way of enhancing democracy.

Speaking in a recorded Facebook video published this afternoon, Lungu said he was willing to fight by political, cival and legally means, even risking his life in order to uphold democracy.

He said he was humbled by the response of opposition leaders at his decision to return to active politics

“I am confident that working together we shall conquer and overcome, in defense of the constitution and democracy”

“Victory is certain we shall definitely defeat those who are scheming against our democracy because power rests with the people and the people fight, the people will win and defend their democracy.”

The former president said he wasn’t doing this for himself but for democracy and to prevent the PF from being destroyed or stolen.

“And our democracy is a multiparty democracy. A democracy where the opposition and civil society can freely express themselves,” he said.

“A democracy where anyone among the opposition leaders can become president. And certainly we will become president in 2026.”

He encouraged his supporters across the country to remain calm as PF sails through troubled waters.

“Victory is certain, we shall fight this battle with all the available means, legal, political and civil. Beyond that I don’t know.”

“Because if you can’t fight using legal means, you can’t fight using political means… or civil options because they can’t allow it then God help us,” added Lungu

Lungu’s reemphasized that following his return to active politics, he was ready for anything coming his way, including “risking my own life in the hands of these desperate people who are aware that they have completely lost public support, and confidence due to their many unfulfilled promises.”

He said he was aware that the next move by the UPND against him was to lift his immunity from prosecution

“This too shall not worry me because I know that it is one of their ploy to divert the public attention from their failures,” Lungu said.

“If it’s me that they are looking for they shouldn’t bother my children, my wife or nay of my associates, they should come for me straight. two years down the line they have not come but I know they are still working on it (removal of immunity). But when it comes, I am ready.”

Further, Lungu accused UPND of trying to destroy democracy by treating the opposition unfairly through different means such arrests of opposition leaders.

“So what you are saying in terms of Mingalato will not end with the PF at all. No one is spared and no one out there should be cheated that they will be spared,” added Lungu

“They (UPND) act almost all the time, contrary to what they tell the nation Sean Tembo, leader of the Patriots for Economic Change has been unlawfully detained several times…. Harry Kalaba was arrested for merely eating nshima at a market and Today someone will say that PF was worse (and) was hell.”

Meanwhile PF national youth chaiperson Christopher Kang’ombe, who gave a vote of thanks after the briefing, pledged to defend the PF and stand by their leader, Lungu while calling for justice.

“If the courts of law do not give us justice, we will give ourselves the justice we want,” Kan’gombe said while alleging that government had selected leaders on behalf of their party.