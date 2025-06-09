Lungu Was Subjected to Humiliation Until His Death – Nakacinda



Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has alleged that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu might still be alive today if the current administration, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, had not delayed or obstructed his access to medical treatment.





Speaking in the wake of Lungu’s passing, Nakacinda claimed that the late president was “subjected to humiliation until his death,” citing restrictions that allegedly prevented him from seeking timely medical attention abroad.





“Had the current Zambian regime not prevented him from accessing treatment earlier, President Lungu would still be with us,” Nakacinda stated.





Former President Lungu died last week while receiving medical care in Pretoria, South Africa, for a recurring condition known as achalasia a rare disorder that causes narrowing of the esophagus and interferes with swallowing.



June 9, 2025



 video credit: Newzroom Afrika: tinyurl.com/ye272ens