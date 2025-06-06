Lungu will be remembered for sacrificing statesmanship for Zambians – Lubinda



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Patriotic Front vice-president Given Lubinda says former president Edgar Lungu will be remembered for sacrificing his statesmanship for the sake of Zambians who were wallowing in poverty.



And Lubinda has declared the PF party secretariat as the official funeral home for the late former head of state and declared a week of mourning.





Lubinda said last evening when he addressed the media and party members that Lungu gave up his life to sacrifice for the Zambian people.





He said when Lungu retired from active politics, he decided to bounce back after realising that things were not going right for the party and the country.





