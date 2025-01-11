LUNGU WON’T RETIRE, HE WILL GUIDE THE NATION TOWARDS ELECTING A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT IN 2026



PRESS STATEMENT



Mpika, 11Th January 2025



Dr. Lungu’s continued involvement in the political arena is not a matter of personal ambition but a duty to the millions of Zambians who look to him for hope and direction in these trying times.





Those hired by the UPND to advise Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to retire from politics should enjoy the crumbs they have been given in peace, rather than mocking the suffering majority who are calling for ECL to help unite the opposition, provide alternative policies, and reclaim the democratic space that has shrunk to unprecedented levels in the history of our country.





The Zambian people are enduring immense hardships, and those who have aligned themselves with the regime have no moral authority to advise anyone to retire. Today, Zambia stands as a global example of corruption, youth unemployment, poverty, and injustice. Any reasonable leader or politician should focus their energy on advocating for a just society, where national resources are prioritized to uplift the poor.





Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, with his wisdom and experience, remains Zambia’s political midwife, poised to guide the country towards electing a Republican President in 2026—one who will dedicate their mandate to fighting poverty and youth unemployment.





Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, with his unparalleled wisdom and vast political experience, remains a pivotal figure in Zambia’s political landscape. He is a statesman whose leadership qualities have been tested and proven during his tenure as Republican President. At a time when the country is grappling with numerous challenges, including high poverty levels, rampant youth unemployment, and growing disillusionment among citizens, Dr. Lungu’s voice and guidance are more critical than ever.





His ability to unite diverse political interests and foster dialogue among opposition parties makes him the cornerstone of a movement that seeks to restore democracy, justice, and economic prosperity. Dr. Lungu has the capacity to rally the nation behind a vision for change, nurturing leadership that prioritizes the well-being of ordinary Zambians.





Issued by:



Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga

Provincial Youth Chairperson

Patriotic Front

Muchinga Province.