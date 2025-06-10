LUNGU’S DEATH SHOULD BRING UNITY – MINE UNIONIST



National Union of Miners and Allied Workers -NUMAW- National Secretary STEVEN MWANGA says former President EDGAR LUNGU’s death should bring unity in the country.





Mr. MWANGA told ZNBC that stakeholders should make it easy for government to give a dignified burial to Mr. LUNGU.





And Local Government Association Vice President JOHNSTON KANGOMBE said it is immoral to use the funeral for political ambitions.





Mr. KANGOMBE said Mr. LUNGU was not just a leader of PF, but the entire nation hence the need to allow government to give him a dignified funeral.





And Seventh Day Adventist Church MATALO Congregation Elder MATHEW NGUNA said people should allow the former head of state to be mourned with respect.





The three leaders said this when they attended the Album Lunch by the Home Land Choir at Matelo Congregation in Chingola.



ZNBC