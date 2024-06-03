LUNGU’S FAMILY MUST PROVE THEIR INNOCENCE IN COURT NOT IN THE MEDIA – ROMEO KANGOMBE

A thief will never accept being a thief even when caught red-handed in the act. This is why we have courts to prove. No one expects Edgar Lungu to go on radio to admit that he acquired his wealth through corruption.

Edgar Lungu who has refused to have interviews with the local media, is busy trying to prove his innocence to the international media. Last time he bluntly lied to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that he was under arrest. A fortnight ago he lied to the Voice of America (VoA) that he was a top notch lawyer before becoming President. It is public domain that Lungu was just a drunkard in Chawama before he was adopted as Member of Parliament under the Patriotic Front.

In 2010 Mr Lungu had his law practicing license suspended by the Law Association of Zambia for stealing a client’s money? These are facts on record. It is the so called topnotch lawyer who misled ministers to remain in office after the dissolution of Parliament. Edgar Lungu is a disgraced lawyer and a conman.

We challenge Mr Lungu to appeal to PF members of Parliaments to move a motion to remove his immunity so that he can prove his innocence in court. Lungu must be ashamed of admitting that he was using the office of Presidency to enrich his family and not to serve the people.

We are struggling with debt restructuring because a when topnotch lawyer was President he borrowed money and used the funds to enrich his family, friends and concubines.

It was under the so called topnotch lawyer (conman) that we saw a total breakdown on the rule of law. Cadres became more powerful that our men and women in uniform. Citizens were being retired in national interest based on ethnicity, citizens were gassed and the opposition political parties were suppressed.

Edgar Lungu has no shame to even appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to restore law and order. Sometimes I feel this guy is not normal upstairs. Does he really think we have forgotten how he ruled this country? Maybe he is suffering from dementia.

Romeo Kangombe

Sesheke MP/Deputy Chairperson Mobilisation and strategy – UPND