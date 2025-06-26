LUNGU’S FAMILY SAYS BURIAL SUSPENSION IS NOW A MOMENT OF TRUTH

ECL’S FAMILY SAYS BURIAL SUSPENSION IS NOW A MOMENT OF TRUTH





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Former President Edgar Lungu’s Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu has described the suspension of Mr. Lungu’s Burial as a triumph for the family asserting that it was not a win for the UPND government but a matter of truth and dignity for the late leader.





Addressing Journalists, Mr. Zulu disclosed the court’s decision reflects what he believes to be the late President’s own values suggesting that Maybe Mr. Lungu has refused to be buried with the truth.





He has stressed that President Lungu stood for honesty and integrity and implied that the truth surrounding his death must first come to light.





He revealed that during court proceedings a South African judge questioned what the family would do if President Hakainde Hichilema requested to view the late president’s body,the question, Mr Zulu says raises concerns about the motives behind such interest and reinforced the family’s decision to safeguard the late President’s dignity.





He has clarified that the court order now limits access to the Former President’s body strictly to his immediate family and has vowed that no one will access the remains except him and the Family.