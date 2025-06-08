Lungu’s favorite song was “Niwe Lesa,” Kings Malembe shares



THE rich, melodic undertone of Zambian culture was never lost on the late President Edgar Lungu whose appreciation for gospel music went beyond mere entertainment, becoming a powerful vehicle for connection and understanding.









Lungu recognised the potent emotional power of music to unite, inspire and heal.



The timeless gospel song “Niwe Lesa,” done by renowned gospel artiste Kings Mumbi, whose fondly known as “Kings Malembe Malembe” resonated with President Lungu on a profound level, not just because it spoke to his personal devotion but also because he saw in its words the embodiment of God’s grace in action.



According to Kings Mumbi, the song summarised Lungu’s unwavering and deep-rooted belief in the power of compassion, justice and mercy.



Appearing on Diamond Tv yesterday, Kings delved deep into his memories that he shared with Lungu, painting a rich portrait of the man behind the presidency





He revealed that music was the lifeblood of Lungu’s soul because whether it was uplifting hymns or joyous tunes, Lungu could not help but be moved by its power.





“In fact, I knew him so well that if the music was absent, I knew he was off-balance. It was a part of him that went beyond the surface level – it was a reflection of his heart,” he said.



Kings shared that he had the distinct honour of providing musical comfort and support to Lungu.



He revealed that on occasions when he was not scheduled to perform, Lungu would specifically request his presence and singing hence, this privilege indicated the special bond that had developed between the two, with Lungu recognising Kings’ unique ability to calm his spirit through music.





The gospel artiste said Lungu embodied his Christian faith in everything he did, and that was especially evident in his passion for gospel music as he was more than just a patron of the industry but a genuine lover of music who will be missed by the community.





“He possessed a humanity that was truly rare and inspiring, it was impossible to be in his presence without feeling the warmth of his spirit. His kindness and genuine interest in the people around him made him a truly special human being,” Kings stated.





He expressed grief on the passing of Lungu, stating that his death has struck his heart in a way that words could hardly explain.



Kings further said Lungu was not just his friend, but also a role model and mentor who inspired him with his unwavering commitment to his faith and his service to his country.





Drawing inspiration from the legacy of the late former president, Kings vowed to honour Lungu’s memory by embodying the values that the late leader stood for.





“To honour the life and memory of President Lungu, I will commit myself to upholding the principles he valued most: humility, compassion, and a dedication to serving our country,” he affirmed.





“As the son of the soil, I will strive to emulate his example not only as a tribute to his life, but also as a reminder to myself and others of the power of living a life guided by these noble ideals.”



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba May 8, 2025