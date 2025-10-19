LUNGU’S LEGACY OF UNITY GUIDES TONSE ALLIANCE RECONCILIATION
By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, 18 October 2025
The Tonse Alliance has reaffirmed its unity and commitment to working together ahead of the 2026 elections, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, whose leadership, members say, continues to shape Zambia’s moral and political direction.
Speaking during the National Day of Prayer and Reconciliation, Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda said the gathering was not only a moment of reflection but also a recommitment to the values of faith, truth, and honesty that President Lungu embodied.
“President Lungu’s greatest legacy was his acknowledgment of God as the supreme authority over the affairs of our nation. It was his vision that led to the declaration of October 18 as a national day of prayer, fasting, and reconciliation,” Nakachinda said.
He revealed that internal misunderstandings within the alliance had been resolved, describing them as simple matters of communication. Nakachinda said all members had recommitted to unity, guided by the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation that the late President Lungu promoted.
“As a united Tonse Alliance, we have agreed to repackage and strengthen our cooperation as we prepare for the 2026 elections. We have sought God’s guidance and wisdom to ensure that all our actions are anchored in truth and honesty, both among ourselves and toward the people of Zambia,” he said.
Nakachinda added that some alliance partners, such as Mr. Sean Tembo, could not attend due to prior travel commitments but remained part of the collective vision to restore the nation’s moral foundation and democratic balance.
The event, held in remembrance of President Lungu’s 2015 declaration of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Reconciliation, served as a reminder of his enduring influence on the country’s political landscape.
Observers say the renewed tone of unity within the alliance reflects a growing effort by opposition leaders to rally around common values and present a coherent alternative ahead of next year’s general elections.
ENDS
The above post clearly shows that the declaration of 18th October as a day of prayer, fasting, repentance et al was purely a political manoeuvre. It is all about Mr. Lungu and not God.
Was Mr. Lungu really a christian? Which denomination did he belong to? Was he Catholic (since Archbishop Alick Banda seems to play such a big role in this Lungu saga)? If he was Catholic, which small christian community (ichitente) did he belong to?
The reason why it is important for a christian to belong to a particular local church is that the church can then exercise its mandate of authority and oversight, including discipline over the church member.
Did Mr. Lungu really embody the values of FAITH, TRUTH and HONESTY? Was his philosophy of “uubomba mwibala alya mwibala” compatible with these values? Why was the nation so divided during his rule (retirement from the civil service in “national interest” of people from certain regions). The prolonged delay in laying his remains to rest speaks of the deep divisions that his rule engendered. The corruption cases that have dogged his government officials and even family doesnot reflect integrity (faith, truth, honesty).
In Mathew 7:16, the Bible says, “By their fruit you will recognise them”. Mr. Lungu’s fruit is very clear to all.
It would be good to do away with the declaration of Zambia as a christian nation in the preamble and the day of prayer, fasting and whatever. We claim to love God but our hearts are far away from Him. By pretending that we are a Christian Nation when in actual fact we are a wayward nation, we are shaking our collective fist in God’s face and in danger of bringing God’s judgement and wrath upon ourselves. This, is a fearful thing.