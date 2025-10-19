LUNGU’S LEGACY OF UNITY GUIDES TONSE ALLIANCE RECONCILIATION



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, 18 October 2025



The Tonse Alliance has reaffirmed its unity and commitment to working together ahead of the 2026 elections, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, whose leadership, members say, continues to shape Zambia’s moral and political direction.





Speaking during the National Day of Prayer and Reconciliation, Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda said the gathering was not only a moment of reflection but also a recommitment to the values of faith, truth, and honesty that President Lungu embodied.





“President Lungu’s greatest legacy was his acknowledgment of God as the supreme authority over the affairs of our nation. It was his vision that led to the declaration of October 18 as a national day of prayer, fasting, and reconciliation,” Nakachinda said.





He revealed that internal misunderstandings within the alliance had been resolved, describing them as simple matters of communication. Nakachinda said all members had recommitted to unity, guided by the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation that the late President Lungu promoted.





“As a united Tonse Alliance, we have agreed to repackage and strengthen our cooperation as we prepare for the 2026 elections. We have sought God’s guidance and wisdom to ensure that all our actions are anchored in truth and honesty, both among ourselves and toward the people of Zambia,” he said.





Nakachinda added that some alliance partners, such as Mr. Sean Tembo, could not attend due to prior travel commitments but remained part of the collective vision to restore the nation’s moral foundation and democratic balance.





The event, held in remembrance of President Lungu’s 2015 declaration of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Reconciliation, served as a reminder of his enduring influence on the country’s political landscape.





Observers say the renewed tone of unity within the alliance reflects a growing effort by opposition leaders to rally around common values and present a coherent alternative ahead of next year’s general elections.



