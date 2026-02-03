LUNGU’S ‘PREFERRED SUCCESSOR’, DOES THIS CONCEPT REALLY MATTER?



We have heard a lot about ‘Lungu preferred this one, and Lungu preferred that one”.





This is debated so seriously as though it matters as much as the will of the deceased over their personal estate.



With due respect to the former and late President, his will is limited to his personal estate.





Beyond that, his desires and wishes may be taken only under advisement.



Even if he were still alive, they ll still be taken under advisement.





In fairness to all, it’s important that the field is left open for fair competition.



It’s also important that the wisdom of the voter is allowed to exercise itself in the choice of the next leader.





By so doing, you avoid creating cult personalities and this idea of ‘The Great Leader’ associated with dictatorial political systems.



Don’t forget this: just because someone once served as President doesn’t mean that they have become more wiser than the rest.





This seems to be the psychology that underpins our relations with former Presidents.





Experience does not necessarily lead to wisdom, let alone, the capacity to render sound advice.





So, whatever the preference was of the late President regarding his successor, trust the process by allowing the eligible members of the PF to elect their next leader.