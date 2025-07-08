LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT ASKS?



WHERE AND HOW IS HH?



—————-



When President Edgar Chagwa Lungu left for South Africa, he did so as a private citizen. Unlike our current president, he was not drawing any benefits from the national treasury; he was not eating taxpayer’s money.





President Hakainde Hichilema, on the contrary, is a sitting Head of State. He is sustained by the Zambian people and funded through their hard-earned tax payments.



He is, therefore, public property, and his whereabouts and wellbeing are matters of national interest.





Speculations about his health must be cleared.



The people of Zambia who feed, clothe, secure, and transport the President deserve to know the truth regarding his whereabouts and health condition at all times. Transparency is not a favour to the people, but it a duty on the part of his team.





Millions of Zambians hoped to see HH grace the official opening of the Trade Fair in Ndola, as this has been standard practice, but he was nowhere to be seen, why was it so?



People expected to see HH gracing the Lwiindi Gonde Ceremony in Monze, but again he was no where to be seen, why was it so?





People expected HH to honour our heroes and lay a wreath at the freedom statue and later honour some people at state house, this is what people know as tradition. But again this was a no show, why was it so?





Is it true that a chief at the Lwiindi Gonde ceremony wished HH a quick recovery? If this is true, this is a recovery from what condition? Which hospital if any is he recovering from? When was he admitted to such a hospital and are Zambians not informed accordingly?





We are required to pray for HH, the Bible demands that we pray for our leaders. But let us be informed of his condition so that we pray with knowledge instead of praying ignorantly.





This is a small act of love and kindness.



Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK08.07.2025