Fellow citizens.

In remembrance of our Founding Father and First President, Late President David Kaunda, we today, 28th April, 2022 went to do some cleaning works in Lusaka Central business district which is also referred to as CBD.

Though gone, President Kenneth Kaunda’s desire for a united, prosperous, green and clean Zambia lives on and it is now our duty to carry on with these principles.

While in office, we are working round the clock to ensure that our country does not only remain united but also developed and this is evident in the way we are sharing the National cake through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and other platforms.

As we walked and interacted with citizens in the CBD, we could clearly see their love and in reciprocity we maintained that we are only their servants and this is why a salary is not a priority for us, as our intents and focus are clear; It is working for these street vendors! It is giving them empowerment such as grants, soft loans and a clean trading space and all these are already being taken care of in the CDF, social cash transfer program, Green Economy Ministry, Ministry of Youth and Sport and among other avenues we are making readily available.

Great news for us was to hear first hand that there is no more violence in markets, bus stations and this is a campaign fulfilled because no one would do business in an environment that has unpredictable conditions especially related to violence.

Street vendors and any other citizen out there trying hard to make it under the current economic challenges which we as government are trying to fix, have our full support as ours is not to destroy that small business but to build it as long it is done within set laws. If this means gathering together to set regulations that will enable small and large businesses grow, together, we will do so because jobs will definitely come from that woman who is selling tomatoes at Lima Tower Market and all the way through to that farmer involved in the chain of production.

The above is the reason we created the Public Private Dialogue Forum which we launched yesterday. It is to provide for grievances to be quickly heard and addressed so that business can run smoothly. This forum is for any business irrespective of size. So street vendors and multinationals are welcome to the forum.

Fellow citizens. We have no doubt in our mind that no matter the challenges we face today, Zambia will emerge victorious because we are all getting involved and most importantly God is in it.

Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

And once more, May President KK continue to rest in peace.

May God bless our Nation and May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.