Lusaka Chiefs Back Delimitation Proposal
By Ruth Chayinda
Traditional Leaders in LUSAKA Province have welcomed Government’s proposal to carry out the delimitation exercise.
Speaking on behalf of Seven Chiefs during the Lusaka Provincial Council of Chiefs, Chief MPHUKA said some constituencies are too vast that development cannot reach everyone.
Chief BUNDA BUNDA also said there is need for the Government to review the land Act so that it reflects the agreed resolutions.
And Local Government Permanent Secretary NICHOLAS PHIRI said the clause in the proposed constitution amendment to delimitate the large constituencies should be supported as it will accelerate development and improve the provision of social services.
This is clearly being sensible are looking at the bigger picture than just opposing noble ideas because they are initiated by someone you don’t like. Pay heed to this, even if a person you don’t like tells you that there is a snake down the road appreciate that, otherwise, you will be bitten by the serpent or finding yourself breaking the world sprinting record without any recognition whatsoever. The lesson; what is good is good regardless of where it comes from and what is bad is just that regardless who is promoting it. We can all exercise some civility and understand goodness of relative collective benefit.