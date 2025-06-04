Lusaka Chiefs Back Delimitation Proposal



By Ruth Chayinda



Traditional Leaders in LUSAKA Province have welcomed Government’s proposal to carry out the delimitation exercise.



Speaking on behalf of Seven Chiefs during the Lusaka Provincial Council of Chiefs, Chief MPHUKA said some constituencies are too vast that development cannot reach everyone.





Chief BUNDA BUNDA also said there is need for the Government to review the land Act so that it reflects the agreed resolutions.





And Local Government Permanent Secretary NICHOLAS PHIRI said the clause in the proposed constitution amendment to delimitate the large constituencies should be supported as it will accelerate development and improve the provision of social services.



