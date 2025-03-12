LUSAKA DC AND MANDEVU MP ENDORSE DELIMITATION EXERCISE



By: Namakau. J.Pumulo



Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu and Mandevu Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to undertake the delimetation exercise.





This is because the delimetation of large constituencies will ensure equitable and inclusive development across all areas.



Speaking at a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) handover ceremony, where over 6.2 million Kwacha was allocated to 872 youth beneficiaries under the 2025 skills component, Ms. Zulu said breaking down vast constituencies would enhance resource distribution and improve citizens’ livelihoods.





Representing Ms. Zulu, Lusaka District Administration Officer O’Neal Chiiya commended the government’s deliberate efforts to provide education opportunities, citing the free education policy, which has significantly increased school enrollments nationwide. She also says ongoing teacher recruitment, classroom construction, and desk distribution are among key initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education and job creation.





Ms. Zulu further praised Mandevu MP Christopher Shakafuswa, the CDF committee, and other stakeholders for their collaborative efforts in advancing development beyond political lines.



Meanwhile, Mr. Shakafuswa disclosed that 2,888 youths have benefited from the CDF skills component between 2022 and 2025. He noted that the number of beneficiaries increased from 306 in 2022 to 973 in 2023, slightly declined to 737 in 2024, and rose again to 872 in 2025. He attributed these fluctuations to resource constraints, adding that delimitation could help expand opportunities.





The Mandevu lawmaker reiterated that the proposal to delimitate large constituencies is a progressive move that should be supported, as it would foster equal access to development and opportunities. He said Mandevu has one of the largest populations in Lusaka, making it challenging to distribute resources effectively.





Mr. Shakafuswa cited the 2,121 applications received for the 2025 CDF skills bursaries as evidence of high demand, with only 872 applicants successfully shortlisted. He stressed the need for more efforts to expand access to these opportunities.



He urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the support they have received and become ambassadors for progress in Mandevu..





One of the Beneficiaries, Milimo Mweemba and Loveness Phiri, expressed their gratitude to the government for the opportunity, pledging to become self-reliant and create job opportunities for their peers.



