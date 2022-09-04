LUSAKA JULY- A staging post for the LGBTQ

National Values and Principles-Watching the Law Being Broken

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

“As reported by social-media, the behaviour didn’t just end at the type of outfits won, but open “ndevu pa ndevu” sexual behaviour…”

The issue of upholding and promoting national values and principles have become so cardinal that the Constitution places this burden on the President of the Republic of Zambia.

Once every year, the Constitution, under Article 9 (2), directs the President to address the nation through Parliament, to show progress that his Government has made in the upholding and promotion of national values and principles.

It is for this reason that I bring the public concerns and public outrage that the Lusaka July has brought.

So turning the Lusaka July, a social event designed to promote fashion and blend it with equestrian sport, into a staging post for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual and Queer ( LGBTQI) is shocking.

Homosexuality remains illegal in Zambia and offends not just the law, but Zambia’s traditional, cultural and religious values.

It’s like everyday, the LGBTQ community, with its coordinated sponsors are daring the law and the value sense of Zambians and are openly flaunting the practice of homosexuality and trsting the seams of the law.

This is despite what the known national values and principles state and despite what both the Constitution and the laws of Zambia state.

So the deliberate conversion of the Lusaka July to an LGBTQ Platform is unfortunate but unacceptable as shown by the public outrage on social-media.

This is not just a matter that concerns fashion alone but gors to undermine sanctity of our Constitution and our national values and principles.

My question is; is the Police waiting for the President to enforce the law on Zambia’s position against homosexuality?

Does the Police wish State House to give directives to event organizers to adhere to the laws of Zambia?

Is the Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba expected to be reminded to do his job on this and other matters?

As we saw with the issue of flying gay flags, someone hopes that the matter dies a natural death.

Is there a far strong force than our laws that is frightening law enforcers, from stopping the open promotion of this public tolerance and practices that are clearly against the law and our values?

Is it the listed sponsors of the Lusaka July?

Unfortunately Mr. President, this is on your watch. The Constitution places this burden on you to ensure that national values and principles are upheld and promoted.

If your appointed officers such as the Inspector General of Police are failing to enforce and uphold the law, the blame comes back to you…the appointing authority.

Mr. President, uphold the Constitution.