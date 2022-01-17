LUSAKA MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLS GIRLFRIEND

An unidentified woman said to be in her early twenty’s has allegedly been murdered by the boyfriend in her house in Lusaka’s N’gombe compound.

The neighbors who spoke to Millennium Radio say they suspect the deceased to have been cohabiting with an unknown man who they suspect to have caused the death in unclear circumstances.

The neighbours have narrated that the woman recently shifted into her one roomed house in N’gombe where she was discovered dead this morning and was last seen on Saturday.

They say despite the houses being too close to one another, there was no struggle or call for help that was heard but the body was only discovered today in the house.

The body was picked by police at the time the Millennium Radio news team arrived at the scene of crime as members of the community gathered as onlookers.

And Roma ward chairman Matthew Mulenga who visited the scene expressed concern that parents are failing to manage the girl child by advising them to desist from cohabiting as this is unacceptable.

Mr Mulenga says the death of the young woman is unfortunate but is hopeful that the police will get to the bottom of the matter regarding this death.