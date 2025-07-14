LUSAKA MAN IN COURT FOR ALLEGEDLY SCAMMÍNG POLICE SPOKESPERSON REA HAMOONGA OUT OF K159,000 IN CÀTTLÈ DEAL

A LUSAKA businessman is expected in court to exonerate himself of allegations that he swindled Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga out of over K100, 000.





The suspect, Cryford Chuuba, is alleged to have obtained K159, 550 cash from Mr Hamoonga by falsely pretending that he had over 70 cows for sell, when in fact it was a lie.





Chuuba, 36, of Kasalu Village, is charged with obtaining money by false pretences, allegations he denied before Lusaka magistrate Amy Masoja-Chilangwa.



Trial is scheduled to come up at the month end.





Obtaining money by false pretense is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment.





In Section 309 of the Penal Code addresses this crime, and it’s considered a misdemeanor with a potential sentence of up to three years in prison.



CREDIT: CHOMBA MUSIKA/DAILY MAIL