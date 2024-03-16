LUSAKA MAN MURD€RS WIFE

…..in full view of his two children aged 11 and 13

March 15, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

A 42-year-old man of Kanyama compound in Lusaka has been charged and arrested for the murd€r of his wife.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale says investigations revealed that Simon Kapila Mwale, on March 8, 2024 around 20:30 hours, pushed the wife identified as Reginal Kayombo aged 41 against a display cabinet in the house after a marital dispute before falling on the floor where she became uncouncious.

Mr Mwale narrates that this was in full view of their two children aged 11 and 13 respectively.

“Mr. Mwale, with the help of his relatives quickly rushed the wife to the University Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced d€ad upon arrival,” he said.

“The body of the victim was buried on March 11, 2024 after postmortem while the suspect is in Police custody waiting for court appearance.”