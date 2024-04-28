CAF Representatives confirmed for FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Sundowns and Esperance join Al Ahly and Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns and ES Tunis have clinched spots in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025, finalizing the roster of CAF teams set to compete in the tournament scheduled for the United States next year.

While Al Ahly had already secured a place in the competition as previous winners of the CAF Champions League, Wydad claimed another spot by winning the 2021/22 edition.

With Sundowns and ES Tunis now joining the fray through the ranking pathway, Africa will be represented by four teams in the 32-team tournament.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature clubs from six confederations battling for the title of world champions. Should Al Ahly triumph once again in the upcoming CAF Champions League final against ES Tunis, both Sundowns and ES Tunis will also qualify for the tournament via the ranking pathway.

This unique qualification scenario arises from the regulations stipulating that if a club wins multiple editions of the confederation’s premier club competition within a specific timeframe, the ranking pathway will be utilized to grant additional access.

With the lineup for the tournament taking shape, anticipation grows for the exciting clashes and potential upsets that will unfold during the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025.