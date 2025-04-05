Lusaka man tricks sister into having sex, impregnates her



An 18 year old young lady has narrated before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that her 23-year- old biological brother had sexual intercourse with her on three occasions and threatened to kill himself if she refused.





She also revealed that the brother told her that he was told by someone to sleep with the sister in order to get rich.



“My brother threatened to kill himself if I refuse to sleep with him,” she told Resident Magistrate, Kawama Mwamfuli.





She said on a date she can’t recall, her elder brother followed her to her bedroom, held her hands very tight and had sex with her.



Only identified as EP, the young lady said her brother also confessed to her how he has been putting some medicine in the drinking water for them not to notice anything.





EP was testifying in a matter where SP, her biological brother is charged with incest contrary to the laws of Zambia, the charge he denied.



Allegations are that, on dates unknown but between May 5, 2024 and October 25, 2024 in Lusaka, SP had unlawful carnal knowledge of a female named EP, knowing the same to be his biological sister.





“I was born in a family of six and I am a third born, my brother SP is the first born. On unknown date which I can’t recall very well when he entered my bedroom and found me sleeping with my younger sister. He woke us up and we started chatting after chatting for about 20 minutes he later left,” she said.



She said the following morning, he followed her again, and slept where she was sleeping.





“He started removing his clothes, when I asked why he was doing that he told me to keep quiet, he then held my hands very tight that I couldn’t move them, I tried to shout but he held my mouth, he went ahead and had sex with me, after he was done, he said if I tell anyone he will kill himself,” she said.



She said he followed her to the bedroom again, for the second time and had sex with her.





“After he finished he started narrating to me how someone told him to sleep with his sister for him to get rich, he later said he had been putting some medicine in our drinking water for us not to notice anything.”



“I discovered I was pregnant for my brother in September 2024, I later decided to go and inform my aunt, upon reaching she noticed that I was pregnant. She called my mother who was by then admitted in hospital,” he said.





The girl said on October 24,2024 her brother forced himself on her for the third time.



During trial, one of the witnesses said when they took the victim to the hospital and discovered she was pregnant, they asked for termination because it was an abomination to keep such a pregnancy in their culture.





The court has since reserved April 7, 2025 for Judgement, after she found the accused with a case to answer.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 5, 2025