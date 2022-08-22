Lusaka man with “disappearing powers” loses marriage

A MAN in the nation’s capital with monthly disappearing powers inspired by his salary has lost his marriage of six years.

It is reported that 42-year old Sonny Siwale of Garden Compound does not need the dark forces of black magic to become invisible to the eyes of his wife and three children but that all he requires is to receive an SMS notification on his mobile phone, informing him that his salary has hit his bank account.

Siwale then vanishes from his matrimonial home and reappears at the house of his side chick where he camps until the last coin of his earnings is spent.

After running broke, Siwale then staggers back to his poverty-stricken matrimonial home in a drunken stupor using his hoarse voice to sing Yo Map’s hit song ‘Mr Romantic’.

For most of the time, Siwale’s disappearing acts means his wife Hellen Chewe aged 38 and the couple’s three children go hungry for days.

Unamused and fed up of Siwale’s unmagical disappearances, Hellen decided she had come to the end of her matrimonial journey with her spouse and petitioned the Lusaka Boma Local Court to end her marriage.

“Every time it’s month end my husband leaves home for a week to his girlfriend’s house and only comes back after finishing the money,” Hellen complained to the court.

She said the times Siwale does not disappear, his usual arrival back home is midnight and instead of going to sleep, wakes up everyone in the house to take them through military drills which include, marching, press ups and frog jumps.

In response to the divorce petition, Siwale defended his disappearing acts saying they were meant to punish his boastful and loudmouthed wife who usually bragged that she could manage to care for the family without him.

Siwale said another reason he was in the habit of leaving home for days was to outsource bedroom pleasures which Hellen denied him whenever the couple had a misunderstanding.

Further, Siwale said Hellen was in the habit of raising her high pitched voiced for all neighbors to hear whenever the couple had a quarrel, something he found embarrassing.

Ruling on the matter, Senior Local Court Magistrate Lombe Chibesakunda divorced the couple on grounds that the two parties lack seriousness.

The Magistrate ordered Siwale to maintain his wife for twelve months with K500 which he could stop paying if she married before the twelve months.

Judge Chibesakunda also ordered Siwale to maintain the three children with K1500.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Credit :Kalemba