Lusaka medical Doctor Resigns to Join Politics

A medical doctor based at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka has resigned from public service to join active politics under the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), with a strong focus on supporting the education sector.





Dr Philip Bulaya, who intends to contest as Member of Parliament for a proposed new constituency to be created following the delimitation of Malole Constituency by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), confirmed that he has resigned ahead of his scheduled retirement in 2030.





Speaking to Isunga News in a telephone interview, Dr Bulaya said his decision to resign early was motivated by his desire to serve his community directly and reinvest his personal earnings into local development initiatives.





He disclosed that he has already purchased iron sheets and plans to use his own resources to construct two staff houses at Shimpa and Chimbola Primary Schools, among other learning institutions, in order to improve teachers’ accommodation in Mungwi District.





Dr. Bulaya said his passion for supporting the education sector stems from his own educational journey, which enabled him to study at several local and international universities and later specialise in the treatment of bone fractures.





He added that he was particularly moved by President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks about learning under difficult circumstances due to the inability of some parents to afford school fees-an experience that inspired the introduction of free education in Zambia.





The aspiring parliamentary candidate further revealed plans to work closely with community members to support the construction of additional classroom blocks at Shimpa and Chimbola schools to help decongest existing facilities.





Meanwhile, Dr Bulaya has appealed to the Mungwi District Administration, through the Mungwi Town Council, to expedite the approval of building plans for the staff houses he intends to fund so that construction can begin without delay.





He noted that Shimpa Primary School currently faces a critical shortage of teacher accommodation following the collapse of a staff house.



