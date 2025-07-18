LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY PROJECT HITS 36% COMPLETION – RDA



The Road Development Agency (RDA) has announced that the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway project has reached 36 percent completion, marking a major milestone in one of Zambia’s most ambitious infrastructure developments.





RDA Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Manager Anthony Mulowe notes that the project, which began in May 2024, is progressing steadily despite seasonal weather disruptions and the complexity of road construction processes.





Speaking during a media tour of the project, Mr Mulowe disclosed that the project has seen steady progress, with over 100 kilometers of new carriageway already completed and open for use in selected sections.





“This is a very critical road project for Zambia and the region, it traverses key mining towns and facilitates the movement of minerals and goods not only from our own mines but also from neighboring countries,” he noted.





Mr Mulowa added that, a total of 415 kilometers has been cleared and grubbed, 269 kilometers of selected layer has also been laid, and 231 kilometers of cement-stabilised soil has been completed.





And Micro Ocean Investment Consortium Limited (MOIC) Site Engineer Xu Chuanjun explained that in some selected section’s the stabilisation phase a critical component of road building has already been completed.



