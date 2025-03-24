Lusaka Police cage libido-filled Papa for preying on young girl



POLICE in Lusaka have separated a pentecostal Papa from his anointing oil, pointy shoes, colourful swag and carolite creams after being reported for rape.





Now, instead of using his hoarse voice to spit out the usual gibberish known as tongues in pentecostal circles, Pastor Peter Mulenga of House of Prayer Church is sweating under police interrogation as he answers to charges of repeatedly raping an 18-year old virgin congregant.





According to reports, the 35-year old pastor had offered to take up the responsibility of not only looking after a female teenager who is a daughter of his dedicated followers, but also to foot her educational expenses.





Believing Pastor Mulenga’s generous offer was inspired by the Holy spirit, the parents of the young girl gladly accepted and surrendered their daughter to the clergyman.



However, the couple got a shock of their lives when a few days later, their daughter informed them that their Papa had done the unthinkable to her by raping her.





Between sobs, the girl narrated to her parents how she had found herself between a mattress and the lean naked of the pastor on multiple occasions when they had just remained the two of them at home.



She explained that the sexual escapades happened between March 3 and 4, 2025 at the pastor’s house.





Upon learning of their daughter’s ordeal, the couple concluded that Pastor Mulenga was not filled with the holy spirit but the spirit of horniness and quickly reported him to the police.



Pastor Mulenga who operates his ministry at Mukwasi Private School in Lusaka and also claims to be a lawyer was later apprehended.





A medical examination was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.



When questioned about his legal credentials, Mulenga chose to remain silent and failed to provide any documentation proving he is a qualified lawyer.





He is currently detained at Kanyama Police Station and is expected to appear in court soon.



In a statement, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated the police’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of sexual offenses.





“The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of sexual offences and urges the public to report such crimes immediately.”



“This will ensure swift and timely legal action being taken against the perpetrators,” said Hamoonga.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 24, 2025