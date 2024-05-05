LUSAKA PREGNANT WOMAN BEATEN BY HER HUSBAND AND HIS TWO CHILDREN FOR CONFRONTING HIM OVER ARV’s SHE FOUND

A SIX-MONTH pregnant woman of Lusaka was allegedly beaten by her husband and two step-children after she confronted him when she discovered that he was on antiretroviral (ARV) drugs.

Zaliwe Kaumba, aged 43, who risks losing her pregnancy, was allegedly beaten by Friday Musukwa, of Kaunda Square Township, with the help of his two children using slaps, fists, kicks and bottles after an argument at their home.

The trio allegedly kicked the victim several times in her stomach causing her to become unconscious before dumping her at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital reception area.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, who confirmed the incident in an interview, said a manhunt has been launched for the trio.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 30 between 19:00 hours and 21:00 hours.

ZDM