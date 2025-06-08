LUSAKA RESIDENTS CALL FOR NATIONAL PRAYERS AGAINST THE DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENTS.





Some Lusaka residents have called on the government and church leaders nationwide to intensify prayers for the presidency, following the passing of all former heads of state.





In separate interviews with Sun FM TV News, concerned citizens expressed deep sadness over Zambia’s current lack of living former presidents, noting that this leaves future leaders without elder statesmen to consult on national matters.

They described the situation as troubling, urging national reflection and spiritual intervention.





Mr. Michael Namitondo advised the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to fully embrace the upcoming National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation by dedicating it to prayers for healing and unity in Zambia.





Meanwhile, another resident, Joseph Sinkamba, appealed to the government to complete the House of Prayer, a project initiated by former President Edgar Lungu, suggesting it would be a meaningful way to honor his legacy.