LUSAKA TATTOOED TEENS SPARK FRESH DEBATE



Some residents of Shalom in Lusaka are demanding that the father of a juvenile suspect, accused of tattooing charms on several neighborhood boys, be brought forward to help reverse what they believe to be a spiritual affliction affecting their children.





The parents claim their children have been behaving strangely since the incident, with reports of unprovoked fights, refusal to attend school, and sudden mood swings.





One concerned mother says she now fears for her life after allegedly encountering a prophet who told her that her son had been initiated into Satanism and could be compelled to sacrifice her or her husband.





According to earlier statements by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the teenage boy involved in the tattooing incident was released on police bond.



