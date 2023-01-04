Lusaka teenager denies girlfriend’s pregnancy, says it came from her Facebook lover

Like the Apostle Peter denying knowing Jesus, an 18-year old boy of Lusaka’s Chipata Compound has twice before the Matero Local Court denied responsibility for the pregnancy of his 15-year old girlfriend on grounds that the girl’s Facebook Message Inbox has juicy messages from other men.

Appearing before Magistrate Gaston Kalala, the boy testified that whilst the girl looks clean in appearance, her FB message box was as dirty as the heap of rotten tomatoes at Soweto Market as they contained messages from other males thanking her for having sex with them.

Queried on how he turned James Bond and accessed his girl’s Facebook messages, the boy narrated that one day, the girl had depleted her Soche Internet Bundles and asked to use his phone to access Facebook but that she forgot to log out hence his ability to read the messages.

Looking shocked and confused, that boy alleged that when he read her messages, every confidence he had that he was the only one defiling her, evaporated like water from the desert, as the girl had recent messages from men thanking her for blessing them with the fruits of her waist.

Noticing that she had more mileage than Lilanda-Matero Flash Bus, the boy told the court that he could not be sure if he was the Defiler-In Chief and responsible for the pregnancy or maybe it was the other happy and satisfied men in her inbox.

For her part, the girl, despite not directly refuting the presence of incriminating messages, insisted that the18-year old boy was responsible for her pregnancy, and that the messages were from her ‘besties’ who did not even have a venue as he stayed with his parents.

Meanwhile, the court did not pass judgment on the matter as it requested that the boy comes with his mother for the third appearance instead of his so-called ‘hommies’ who escorted him.

CAPTION: The 15 year old pregnancy victim outside the Matero Local Court

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemb