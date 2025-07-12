LUSAKA WOMAN’S DEATH IN LODGE ATTRIBUTED TO SUSPECTED SUICIDE OVER UNPAID DEBTS, POLICE SAY





A 28-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide after failing to repay debts has been put to rest.





Police investigations suggest that Thandiwe Mwale had been collecting money from various people under the pretext of saving it for interest.





In past instances when she defaulted, her husband reportedly stepped in to settle the debts.



However, in a recent default, no one came forward to assist her, leading to increased pressure and harassment from creditors, factors believed to have contributed to her depression.





In a statement, Assistant Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said police in Lusaka received a report of suspected suicide involving Ms Mwale, whose body was discovered at a named lodge in Kamwala South.





“According to initial reports, on 8th July 2025, a housekeeper at the lodge alerted authorities after noticing that one of the rooms remained locked beyond the expected checkout time,” she said.





Ms Kaitisha added that on July 7, at 10:00 hours, Ms Mwale left her home and checked into the lodge, where she was later found deceased.





She said officers who visited the scene discovered that the room was locked from the inside.





“Upon forcing entry, they found three empty bottles of a poisonous substance, two bottles of beer, and a takeaway pack containing chicken and chips near the bed. The body of the deceased was later identified by her husband,” Ms Kaitisha said.





She added that the body was taken to the University Teaching Hospital, where a postmortem examination was conducted.



Mwebantu