Lusambo’s lawyer wonders why a child named after Edgar Lungu should be homeless

Lusambo’s lawyer wonders why a child named after Lungu should be homeless





BOWMAN Lusambo’s lawyer, Charles Changano, is questioning why the court would want to leave his client’s children homeless, when one of the children is named after a former president who had done a lot for the country.

Changano has lamented that the magistrate did not consider any of the mitigating factors presented by the defence when sentencing his client to three years in prison.

Earlier this week, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court sentenced Lusambo to three years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on two counts of possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

During mitigation, Changano asked the court for leniency, noting that one of Lusambo’s children was even named after late former president Edgar Lungu,