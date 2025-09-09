LUVALE LIKISHI MASQUERADE DETAINED AFTER CLASH WITH CHEWA COMMUNITY IN LIVINGSTONE





A Luvale Likishi masquerade in Livingstone was briefly detained at Libuyu Police Station following a violent confrontation with members of the Chewa community who were participating in activities linked to the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, confirms that the incident occurred on 6th September 2025, around 14:00 hours.





He states that at the beginning of the month, the Chewa community obtained a permit authorising them to conduct a procession on 6th September through Libuyu Compound to inform parents of children at the initiation camp about an upcoming graduation ceremony.





Daka says that during the procession, they encountered the Luvale Makishi group, resulting in a violent confrontation involving pangas, sticks, and other weapons.





He relays that during the encounter, the Likishi allegedly assaulted members of the public, leading Police Officers to detain the masquerade.





Daka updates that shortly thereafter, individuals affiliated with the Luvale initiation camp mobilised residents from nearby compounds who converged at Libuyu Police Station in a hostile manner.





He says Police reinforcements arrived promptly, the crowd was dispersed, and after successful engagement with leaders from the Luvale community, the Likishi masquerade was released.





Daka has urged all cultural and community groups to uphold peaceful co-existence and mutual respect during traditional activities.



