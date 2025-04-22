Lyle Foster leads Burnley back to the Premier League



South African striker Lyle Foster is set to return to the English Premier League after Burnley secured promotion with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. This win ensures Burnley’s immediate return to the top flight, sharing 94 points with Leeds United at the summit of the Championship.



Foster, a former Orlando Pirates forward, contributed two goals and five assists in 27 appearances during the 2024–25 season. His return to the Premier League is a significant boost for Bafana Bafana, as he brings top-tier experience ahead of upcoming international fixtures.



Burnley’s promotion under manager Scott Parker highlights the team’s resilience and strategic play, with Foster’s performance playing a key role in their success.