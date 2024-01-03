Lythgoe faces another lawsuit over sexual abuse – US news

Two people who used to be on a TV show called All American Girl are taking legal action against Nigel Lythgoe, a British television executive, for supposedly assaulting them. This is according to reports from US media.

The lawsuit says Lythgoe touched them inappropriately and made them feel uncomfortable during the TV show in 2003, and also made unwanted moves after the show was over.

It comes days after US singer Paula Abdul also sued him, saying he hurt her many times.

The media reached out to Lythgoe’s representatives to get their reply.

He said he didn’t abuse Abdul and was surprised by the allegations.

Lythgoe, who is 74 years old, was a producer for a talent show called All American Girl. The show only aired for one season in 2003.

His name is not in the court papers, but American media say they have confirmed it is him.

Based on the papers, the two women say he would often come into their changing rooms and “openly hit and touched” their bottoms while they were wearing dance outfits.

The women say that Lythgoe brought them to his home in Los Angeles after a party, and then he tried to have sex with them without their consent.

A woman said he pulled her close and tried to kiss her while wearing his sweater, but she said no.

He says he pushed her against a big piano and tried to kiss her forcefully.

Two women are suing him for hurting them, harassing them, and making them feel upset. They want to keep their names secret.

The TV mogul is being sued by Abdul. Abdul says the assaults happened while they worked together on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

Lythgoe helped produce the singing show and also helped judge the dancing show.

Abdul says the first time she was attacked was when American Idol first started in the early 2000s. This information is in court papers BBC looked at.

The lawsuit says that Lythgoe hurt her in an elevator while they were traveling for auditions for a popular talent show.

She got away from her boss when the doors opened, then she told her representatives from her hotel room, according to the lawsuit.

More than ten years later, Abdul says the following incident happened. She thought she was going to a work meeting at his house.

She said he tried to have sex with her and said they would be a great couple, but she pushed him away and told him she wasn’t interested.

That year, Abdul says she saw Lythgoe attack one of her helpers while they were filming So You Think You Can Dance in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit also says that Lythgoe teased her by calling her and saying they should celebrate because it had been seven years and the time limit for taking legal action had passed.

Last week, Lythgoe told the US media that they have always been close friends and colleagues, but their relationship is only platonic and not romantic.

He said, “I read about these claims in the news and I want to be clear: not only are they not true, but they also hurt me deeply and go against everything I believe in. ” “I promise to fight this terrible lie with all my strength. “