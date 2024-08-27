MACHETE WIELDING UPND CADRES’ ATTACK ON CATHOLIC-OWNED YUSUFU RADIO- Fred M’membe

MACHETE WIELDING UPND CADRES’ ATTACK ON CATHOLIC-OWNED YUSUFU RADIO

On Sunday, August 25, 2024, footage of a group of UPND cadres clad in party regalia, and threatening to attack security guards with machetes, at the Catholic-owned Yusufu radio in Muchinga province’s Mpika district, went viral on social media.

And yesterday, Catholic Bishop of Mpika, Rt. Rev. Edwin Mulandu confirmed the incident through a statement informing all priests, religious leaders and Catholics in the diocese of what he termed as the invasion of the diocesan pastoral premises and harassment of security staff. Bishop Mulandu narrated that a group of young men dressed in red regalia suspected to be affiliates of a major political party, forcefully entered the premises and that their apparent intent was to disrupt a political program, which was scheduled to air Citizens First president Mr Harry Kalaba. Bishop Mulandu further stated that despite the guard’s attempts to manage the situation calmly and professionally, the intruders continued to act aggressively and threatening the staff members, and residents at the property with offensive weapons.

“We have officially lodged a complaint to the police, here in Mpika, to investigate this matter and take appropriate action against the individuals involved. It is imperative that such incidents are managed to prevent any future occurrences and to ensure the safety and security of our premises and their occupants,” reads the Bishop’s statement in part.

This country has never faced a shameless regime that is resolved to govern through intimidation, persecution, vindictiveness and fear. A regime that uses the police and law enforcement to abuse, pursue and mistreat political competitors and private citizens under the guise of safeguarding peace, national security and order. Certainly, Mr Hakainde Hichilema has calculated to suppress free political expression to prevent opponents and private citizens from holding them to account.

Mr Hichilema and the UPND’s many failures have exposed them as incompetent and incapable of fulfilling the vast campaign promises they made to the people. And now that they can no longer manipulate and deceive the people, they want to dodge responsibility by silencing political rivals and citizens through repression, victimization and draconian laws. Mr Hichilema and his league’s grip on power keep getting tighter and tighter. They’re mercilessly choking everybody and everything that dares to stand in their way. They’ve even stopped pretending about their brutal style of governance. They now wear tyranny as a badge of pride and honor. To them, it’s either their way or no way. They’re determined to entrench themselves without hesitation through manipulation of the law, legislative mischief, malicious abuse of governance systems, and exercise of physical violence and force

This government poses the greatest danger to our rights, freedoms and existence. Our national unity, peace and security is under threat. Anyway, we wait to see what the police will do since Bishop Mulandu has lodged a formal complaint with them. We hope the victims of this attack won’t end up being suspects as this seems to be the trend with Mr Hichilema’s cadre police service.

Indeed, these are dangerous times! But the people’s will shall ultimately prevail. 2026 yena Hichilema aleya!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party