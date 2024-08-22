MACHINE GUN KELLY RECALLS ‘HEARTBREAKING’ MOMENT WITH DAUGHTER THAT MADE HIM QUIT DRUGS

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the “heartbreaking” conversation he had with his daughter that led him to kick his drug habit.

Appearing on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the rapper and singer recalled what his teenage daughter Casie said to him that inspired him to get sober.

“It started with my daughter saying, ‘Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high?’ It broke my heart. It was like… the ultimate letdown,” he said, adding that his daughter was just 11 or 12 years old at the time.

“It took me a while afterwards because obviously, you know, drugs have a vice grip on you. Also, I grew up in a house where being somebody else was beaten into me […] because you aren’t who your father wants you to be, and really that’s a reflection of him not being who he wanted to be.”

He added: “That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid.”

It was earlier this month that Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he quietly checked himself into rehab in 2023 and had since celebrated a year of sobriety.

“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August,” he said on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

He added: “I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me. That was my first time I ever went to rehab. I’m really happy when I’m clear and me and my daughter are having our conversations and I’m coming from a place of being centered and holding space for what a child needs from their parent. Both of my feet are on the ground and I’m unstoppable.

“I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that.”