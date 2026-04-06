MACKY 2 DONATES PAVERS TO NCHANGA CATHOLIC PARISH, EMPHASIZES COMMUNITY SERVICE

MULAZA KAIRA DONATES PAVERS TO NCHANGA CATHOLIC PARISH, EMPHASIZES COMMUNITY SERVICE



Aspiring Member of Parliament for Nchanga Constituency, Mulaza Kaira, says leadership is about laying strong foundations for communities, just as Jesus Christ did through His sacrifice.





Mr. Kaira, popularly known as Macky 2, said this when he joined congregants at Nchanga 12 Apostles Catholic Parish, where he donated pavers aimed at improving the church grounds.





He stated that a safe and dignified place of worship was important, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children, noting that the donation was a modest contribution towards enhancing the church environment.





Mr. Kaira explained that the gesture was meant to support the church’s continued efforts to maintain a welcoming space for worshippers, adding that faith institutions play a critical role in strengthening communities.





He further stressed that his vision for Nchanga was anchored on service, humility, unity and love, values he believed were essential in fostering development.





Mr. Kaira reaffirmed his commitment to working with the people of Nchanga to build a stronger and more united community, expressing confidence that collective effort would drive progress in the constituency.