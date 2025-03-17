Just in case you missed it!



MACKY 2 TO CONTEST FOR NCHANGA CONSTITUENCY AS MP IN 2026



Rapper Mulaza Kaira, popularly known as Macky 2, has revealed his intention to stand for Parliament in the upcoming 2026 General Elections. The 40-year-old artiste shared the announcement in an empowering video message posted on his official Facebook page.





“I am planning to run for Parliament in 2026, Nchanga Constituency. Join me, join the movement, let’s change our country for the better,” Kaira passionately stated in the video, urging his followers and supporters to unite for the cause.



The rapper emphasized the importance of young people stepping up and taking charge of Zambia’s future, stressing that now is the ideal time to contribute positively to the country’s development.





“I think right now is the right time that you and me stand up and show the world what we could be if we decide to contribute positively to our country. It’s time that we decide to contribute positively to our country,” Kaira added.



Throughout the video, Kaira called on fellow young leaders to join his movement, encouraging them to break away from stereotypes and embrace the power of their voices and actions.





“I am calling on all the young leaders to step up and join the movement of the young people,” he stated, reinforcing the importance of youth participation in shaping the nation’s future.



In his message, the Nangu Banchinge singer also challenged perceptions of young people, insisting that there is more to them than what is seen in music, social media, or stereotypical portrayals.





“I am more than what you hear when you listen to my music, I am more than what you see when you watch any of my content on social media,” Kaira said.





Acknowledging the role of the youth in the nation’s political landscape, he shared his belief that part of the current societal challenges lie in the failure to show older generations that the youth can be more than the labels often placed upon them.



“We are more than the way we talk, the way we wear, or how we are stereotyped,” he emphasized.



Kaira’s entry into the political arena has already sparked conversations among both his fans and political analysts, with many keen to see how the popular musician’s brand will translate into political influence. His decision to enter politics adds to the growing trend of entertainers seeking to become more involved in Zambia’s governance and leadership.